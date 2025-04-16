Liam Harrison says his chopping leg kicks are still the best in the game: “I probably stopped about 25 to 30 people”

English striking legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom believes he has the best leg kicks in the game.

One look at a Liam Harrison highlight reel can prove this, as the Brit is known for his chopping kicks that have downed many foes throughout his illustrious career.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison talked about his leg-kicking game and why it's dangerous.

'Hitman' said:

"I probably stopped about 25 to 30 people with my leg kicks my whole career. That’s my style. Everyone knows I’m renowned for it - hard punches, hard leg kicks."

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is ready to make his return to the world's largest martial arts organization, when he faces off against Burmese icon Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE 173: Denver, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the state-of-the-art Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Aug. 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information how to watch. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Liam Harrison excited for 'real tough fight' against Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver

British veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison can't wait to return to the ONE Championship Circle for his next outing, to go for one last hurrah on the global stage.

Harrison is also excited to face off against such a warrior in Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo. 'Hitman' said:

"And that’s what I’ll probably enjoy doing too as well, to be fair. I’m just looking forward to it. Real tough fight, tough challenge, real hard man, and I’m looking forward just getting back in Denver and getting back in the cage and putting the 4-oz gloves back on."

