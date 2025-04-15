  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Liam Harrison was surprised Masaaki Noiri had trouble in his ONE Championship debut: “What the f***’s going on here”

Liam Harrison was surprised Masaaki Noiri had trouble in his ONE Championship debut: “What the f***’s going on here”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 15, 2025 08:52 GMT
Liam Harrison and Masaaki Noiri - Photo by ONE Championship
Liam Harrison and Masaaki Noiri [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

English Muay Thai icon and ONE Championship veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom was just as shocked as Masaaki Noiri was to see the Japanese star struggle so terribly in his first two fights in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

The former K-1 kickboxing champion debuted in ONE Championship in June of 2024, losing a three-round unanimous decision to Thai veteran 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. He then returned just months later and lost another close fight to Chinese star Liu Mengyang.

Harrison, who considers himself close friends with Noiri, was surprised by those results.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin on YouTube in a recent interview, Harrison said:

"I was telling everyone going “watch this guy, he’s gonna be good, he’s gonna make waves.” And then he came and he lost quite easily to Sitthichai. And then he lost to that guy who no one knows and I’m like “s***, what the f***’s going on here, I thought Noiri lost it overnight or something."
Ad

Of course, Noiri would go on to win his next fight against Shakir Al-Tekreeti in January via knockout, and then capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title with a TKO win over Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai just last month.

Liam Harrison returns in Muay Thai showdown with veteran Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver

39-year-old Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom is ready to announce his 'unretirement' and return against veteran Burmese fighter Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

Ad

The two trade leather at ONE 173: Denver, which is set to take place live in U.S. primetime from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Aug. 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications