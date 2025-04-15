Liam Harrison was surprised Masaaki Noiri had trouble in his ONE Championship debut: “What the f***’s going on here”

English Muay Thai icon and ONE Championship veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom was just as shocked as Masaaki Noiri was to see the Japanese star struggle so terribly in his first two fights in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The former K-1 kickboxing champion debuted in ONE Championship in June of 2024, losing a three-round unanimous decision to Thai veteran 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. He then returned just months later and lost another close fight to Chinese star Liu Mengyang.

Harrison, who considers himself close friends with Noiri, was surprised by those results.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin on YouTube in a recent interview, Harrison said:

"I was telling everyone going “watch this guy, he’s gonna be good, he’s gonna make waves.” And then he came and he lost quite easily to Sitthichai. And then he lost to that guy who no one knows and I’m like “s***, what the f***’s going on here, I thought Noiri lost it overnight or something."

Of course, Noiri would go on to win his next fight against Shakir Al-Tekreeti in January via knockout, and then capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title with a TKO win over Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai just last month.

Liam Harrison returns in Muay Thai showdown with veteran Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver

39-year-old Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom is ready to announce his 'unretirement' and return against veteran Burmese fighter Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

The two trade leather at ONE 173: Denver, which is set to take place live in U.S. primetime from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Aug. 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

