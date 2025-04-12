Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane hits much harder than his deceiving frame suggests: “He’s got some explosivity”

English Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison says young Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane has some serious power behind his strikes.
Harrison has been following Anane's rise through the ranks in the world's largest martial arts organization very closely, and he believes that even given the 20-year-old's tall and lanky frame, the interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder packs a punch.
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison commented on Anane's performance against Superlek at ONE 172 last month, and gave his thoughts on the youngster's knockout ability.
'Hitman' said:
"These last three fights, this nasty power’s come out from somewhere. Like, the snaps on his shots now when he gets you on range and he throws them straight, you hear the crack of it hitting like, Jesus Christ! He’s got some explosivity in, and a guy his frame shouldn’t really be able to hit like that. He’s got some explosivity."
As for Harrison himself, the veteran fighter is getting ready to make a comeback of epic proportions.
Liam Harrison 'unretires' to take on Burmese legend Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver
'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom is ready to make his way back to ONE Championship after a brief retirement to take on legendary Burmese star Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai bout.
The two square off at the upcoming ONE 173: Denver, which goes down live at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, August 1.
Fans can flock to Ball Arena to catch all the amazing fights live, as ticket sales are already underway.
