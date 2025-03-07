“I want to win only by knockout” - Soe Lin Oo eager to bounce back from loss to Seksan by finishing Dmitrii Kovtun

Veteran Burmese fighter Soe Lin Oo is primarily going for a knockout finish in his scheduled match this week in Thailand.

'Man of Steel' is featured in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on March 7 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium. He is going up against fellow knockout artist, Dmitrii Kovtun of Russia.

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Soe Lin Oo gave his take on his upcoming showdown against Kovtun, including the mindset he will be coming in with.

The 33-year-old Doe Yoe Yar Lethwei Club representative said:

"Yes, I’m aware of his power, but I think I can handle his power. So, I think this fight, if I lose, then I lose. But if this fight, I win, I want to win only by knockout, not by points."

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 29, Soe Lin Oo is out to halt a two-fight slide, with the most recent of his defeats coming at the hands of Thai Seksan Or Kwanmuang back in January. He opened his ONE Championship journey last year with three straight victories, all of which came by way of knockout.

For his part, Kovtun is looking to make it two straight victories after scoring a bounce-back decision win in his last match in January over Thai Suablack Tor Pran49.

ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dmitrii Kovtun mindful of Soe Lin Oo's aggression at ONE Fight Night 29

Russian fighter Dmitrii Kovtun is aware that he is up against an aggressive fighter in Soe Lin Oo at ONE Fight Night 29 and has prepared accordingly for it.

'The Silent Assassin' shared this in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his featured bantamweight Muay Thai clash against the Burmese KO artist Soe Lin Oo this weekend, saying:

"I can work effectively at long and mid-range, mixing up my shots from different angles. He tends to come forward with looping punches and keeps his head low. My job is to land shots and constantly make him pay for that pressure."

Both Kovtun and Soe Lin Oo have gotten their respective ONE Championship campaigns to a good start and are out to take it further with a win at ONE Fight Night 29.

