“I always go for the knockout” - Dmitrii Kovtun hunting for bonus-winning display vs Soe Lin Oo at ONE Fight Night 29

Soe Lin Oo is coming for a knockout and a $50,000 bonus at ONE Fight Night 29.

Coming up short in his last two outings, the Lethwei legend is in desperate need of a win and he plans on coming out swinging when he meets 'The Silent Assassin' Dmitrii Kovtun this Friday, March 7, inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before his recent setback, Soe Lin Oo scored himself a trio of impressive finishes inside the Circle, knocking out Masayoshi Tsuhashi, Fabio Reis, and Pongsiri PK Saenchai.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his return to the ring, the star from Myanmar made it clear that he'll be coming for another highlight-reel KO in The Land of Smiles.

"Finishing fights early is important to me," he said. "I always go for the knockout, but I’ve come up just short a few times. Everyone knows we’re here to make a living—my family depends on this. I want to get the KO and that $50,000 bonus."

Dmitrii Kovtun plans to be the first fighter to finish Soe Lin Oo in ONE Championship

Through five appearances with the promotion, Soe Lin Oo has never been finished under the ONE Championship banner.

Dmitrii Kovtun plans to change that at ONE Fight Night 29.

"I know he’s never been finished in ONE, and to me, that’s a challenge," Kovtun said in his own interview with ONE. "I want to be the first to put him away. This is a great opportunity to earn a performance bonus."

Dmitrii Kovtun is coming off a big win in his last promotional appearance, defeating Thai fan favorite Suablack at ONE Fight Night 27 in January. Before that, he landed another solid victory against Ferrari Fairtex in his ONE debut last August.

Will Kovtun leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with his third win on martial arts' biggest global stage, or will Soe Lin Oo prove to be too much for the man representing Russia and Tajikistan?

ONE Fight Night 29 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, March 7.

