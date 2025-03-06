  • home icon
  • “I want to be the first to put him away” - Dmitrii Kovtun says he has the power to crack Soe Lin Oo’s legendary chin

"I want to be the first to put him away" - Dmitrii Kovtun says he has the power to crack Soe Lin Oo's legendary chin

By Mike Murillo
Modified Mar 06, 2025 02:40 GMT
Dmitrii Kovtun seeks to knock out Soe Lin Oo in showdown. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Dmitrii Kovtun seeks to knock out Soe Lin Oo in showdown. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Russian striker Dmitrii Kovtun seeks to deal veteran Thai fighter Soe Lin Oo his first knockout defeat in ONE Championship when they collide this week in Thailand.

The two sluggers are slated to go up against each other in a featured bantamweight Muay Thai joust at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video on March 7 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Silent Assassin' made his intentions known against 'Man of Steel' in their scheduled clash, saying:

"I know he’s never been finished in ONE, and to me, that’s a challenge. I want to be the first to put him away. This is a great opportunity to earn a performance bonus."
Soe Lin Oo has had two defeats, both coming by way of decision, since making his ONE Championship debut in February last year. He, however, has three victories, which all came by way of knockout. Dmitrii Kovtun, for his part, is coming off a bounce-back win in his last fight in January, defeating Thai Suablack Tor Pran49 by decision.

ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dmitrii Kovtun expects tough fight against Soe Lin Oo

While he is determined to have a KO finish at ONE Fight Night 29, Dmitrii Kovtun is fully aware such is not going to be easy against an opponent like Soe Lin Oo.

Kovtun shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that his Thai opponent has impressively displayed his durability and that he needs to be ready for a brutal and extended fight.

The 27-year-old RUS Gym affiliate said:

"This is going to be a brutal and bloody fight. I know I have a tough night ahead. My opponent is extremely durable and relentless."

ONE Fight Night 29 will be Kovtun's fourth match in ONE since making his promotional debut in August last year. He has racked up two victories in three matches, with his wins coming by way of decision, making him ready if ever the Soe Lin Oo match goes the full route.

