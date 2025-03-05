“This is the most stacked division” - Dmitrii Kovtun wants to fight anyone in his ascent up bantamweight Muay Thai ladder

Dmitrii Kovtun is willing to take on anyone ONE Championship throws at him in his climb to a potential world title shot.

Ad

The Russian striker is a potential world title contender, and he could raise his stock when he takes on the tough Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 29 on Friday at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kovtun said he knows the shark tank that is the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Nevertheless, Kovtun said he's ready to take on anyone in his march to the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Dmitrii Kovtun said:

"Honestly, this is the most stacked division. There are plenty of fighters I’d be willing to face. No specific names yet."

Kovtun is a cold and calculated striker who would stalk and put immense pressure on his opponents throughout fights.

'Silent Assassin' holds two dominant victories over Thai stars Ferrari Fairtex and Suablack Tor Pran49 in his ONE Championship run.

Ad

He now takes on, possibly, the biggest test of his career.

Soe Lin Oo is a natural Lethwei warrior who eventually transitioned to Muay Thai later in his career.

'Man of Steel' is as gritty as anyone in the ONE Championship roster and holds an impressive mark of 74 wins in his professional career.

The Burmese brawler started his ONE Championship roster on a three-fight knockout streak against Masayoshi Tsuhashi, Fabio Reis, and two-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion Pongsiri PK Saenchai.

Ad

Soe Lin Oo also had two absolute bangers against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane and Thai legend Seksan in his previous two matches.

ONE Fight Night 29 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Dmitrii Kovtun says he's ready for a brawl against Soe Lin Oo

Dmitrii Kovtun has always relied on his methodical approach to dominate his opponents, but he's also unafraid to get out of his comfort zone and go for an all-out brawl.

Ad

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Kovtun said he'd try to maintain his distance against Soe Lin Oo but he'd also cut the distance and trade shots with the Burmese slugger:

"I'll start by keeping my distance. But we'll see how the fight unfolds. If the situation demands it, I'll trade shots up close."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.