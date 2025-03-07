“A difficult opponent for anyone” - Dmitrii Kovtun comments on Soe Lin Oo’s performance against Nabil Anane

Soe Lin Oo's recent performances have been mixed, suffering back-to-back losses, including a tough outcome against now-interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane. However, 'The Silent Assassin' Dmitrii Kovtun, his next opponent at ONE Fight Night 29, isn't writing him off just yet.

Kovtun acknowledged the impact of wear and tear on the Burmese fighter:

"I think his age played a role in those losses."

However, he quickly added:

"But Nabil is a difficult opponent for anyone. If Nabil were 15cm shorter, Soe Lin Oo would have a much better chance."

The reality of size advantage has been a long-open secret. It's why fighters cut weight and why some divisions are stacked with outsized contenders. Significant reach disparities can dictate entire fights, and Soe Lin Oo found that out the hard way.

Dmitrii Kovtun willing to turn up the heat if needed against hard-hitting Soe Lin Oo: "I'll trade shots up close"

When 'The Silent Assassin' Dmitrii Kovtun meets 'Man of Steel' Soe Lin Oo this weekend, anything can happen. Kovtun may have a clear game plan to fight at range, but he's ready to change things up if the moment calls for it.

Kovtun said:

"I'll start by keeping my distance. But we'll see how the fight unfolds. If the situation demands it, I'll trade shots up close."

That leaves a lot of possibilities on the table. With Soe Lin Oo desperate to get back into the win column and Kovtun eager to add another W to his record, things could get wild fast.

Whether he sticks to the game plan or gets pulled into a close-quarter exchange, it seems like the outcome of this match will be decided by whoever can dictate the pace.

ONE Fight Night 29 will take place in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 7. The action-packed event will broadcast live in U.S. Primetime, available for free with an active Prime Video subscription.

