  • “He’s grown into his frame” - Liam Harrison credits Nabil Anane’s physical maturity for his unprecedented ascent

"He's grown into his frame" - Liam Harrison credits Nabil Anane's physical maturity for his unprecedented ascent

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 01, 2025 08:21 GMT
Liam Harrison and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
Liam Harrison and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai icon 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom can't stop gushing over interim titleholder Nabil Anane's electric performance at ONE 172 in Japan a week ago.

Harrison watched closely as the 6-foot-4 tall Anane delivered the performance of a lifetime, dominating multi-sport titleholder and former bantamweight Muay Thai king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 across three rounds to take home a unanimous decision win.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship and MMA reporter Nick Atkin on YouTube, Harrison says he was impressed by Anane.

youtube-cover
'Hitman' said:

"Now whether he was 100 percent or not, would he have beaten Nabil that night, I don’t know, because Nabil looked unbelievable. His last two or three fights, he looks like he’s grown into his frame at 145."

Needless to say, Nabil Anane has established himself as the man to beat at bantamweight, despite not yet being recognized as the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or check out highlights on the ONE Championship YouTube channel.

Nabil Anane took Superlek fight because he wanted revenge: "It was in front of me"

Nabil Anane stayed true to his word, and while he is disappointed he did not become undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king, the Thai-Algerian said he just wanted to get a win over Superlek Kiatmoo9 no matter what the cost.

He wrote on Instagram:

"[My] second choice was fight in three rounds but NO TITLE SHOT for me. In my opinion, this is a disadvantage for me because I was less heavy and my opponent is not fighting in five rounds so that was an advantage for him. But I still accepted the fight because I didn’t want to [lose] this opportunity to get revenge. It was in front of me. I couldn’t let go, so I agreed to fight."

Edited by Tejas Rathi
