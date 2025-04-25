“I'm just a bit upset” - Liam Harrison admits he still has regrets about how clash with fellow legend Nong-O ended

Liam Harrison has done it all. He has fought in the world's biggest martial arts stage against the most dangerous fighters in his division, ticking just about every name in his list.

Ahead of his ONE Fight Night 31 appearance, 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison opened a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) where he addressed fight fans' burning questions, one of which is about his regrets on not fighting.

Instead of regretting who he didn't fight, he looked back at how one particular fight ended. He wrote:

"There's no one missing off the list. I've fought everyone. I'm just a bit upset on how the Nong-O fight ended."

With two elite strikers meeting on the world stage, many expected to feast their eyes on a back-and-forth war. This expectation was quickly dashed when a low kick from Nong-O tore through Harrison's knee and forced an immediate stoppage.

Watch it below:

Liam Harrison remains bullish on his fighting style despite horrific injury suffered against Nong-O over two years ago

Most fighters would reconsider their signature style after such an injury, but not Liam Harrison.

Even after suffering an injury that took him out of the game for quite some time, he is steadfast in his methods.

"Even after I got injured, I won’t be going to come back and then change my style just because I got injured… But yeah, that’s what I said I was going to do for my last (fight)."

Harrison has made a career out of forward pressure and heavy hands. It's what he likes to show - and what the fans love to see. He's not planning to tone it down just to play it safe.

Liam Harrison will be making his return to the Circle at ONE 173 on August 2, taking place in the Ball Arena in Denver.

