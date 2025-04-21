Liam Harrison remains bullish on his fighting style despite horrific injury suffered against Nong-O over two years ago

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison believes he has an effective fighting style and has no plans of changing it in his scheduled return to action later this year. Known for his aggressive and high-pressure style, which includes his signature powerful leg kicks, Harrison has built himself a solid Muay Thai career spanning some two decades now.

It was the same technique he employed when he vied for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against then-divisional king Nong-O Hama in August 2022. Unfortunately for him, his bid was cut short when he injured his leg early and unable to continue after. The injury kept him out for two years before returning last Sep.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said that for his return at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1, he will stick to what he is comfortable with.

"Even after I got injured, I won’t be going to come back and then change my style just because I got injured… But yeah, that’s what I said I was going to do for my last (fight)."

Check out Liam Harrison's comments below:

Harrison returned in September, also in Denver, against Thai Seksan Or Kwanmuang. He, however, lost by TKO in the second round. After the match, he signified that it was his last match in ONE Championship.

He was then back in action in a WBC match in March, where he won by TKO (leg kick) in the third round to claim the WBC Muay Thai Diamond Belt. On both occasions, 'Hitman' remained true to his aggressive and all-out self.

Liam Harrison confident of better performance in return

When fans last saw Liam Harrison in action in ONE Championship, he was badly beaten and sent into retirement. He, however, is confident that when he makes his comeback later this year at ONE 173: Denver, he will have a better outing.

The 39-year-old Brit is confirmed for the event marking the return of ONE Championship to the United States for the third straight year. He is going up against Soe Lin Oo of Myanmar in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Harrison spoke about where he is coming from heading into the match, saying:

"I spat me dummy out after that Seksan fight, but like I’ve been out of the ring a long time and stuff and now my conditioning’s back. My timing’s back. I’m faster and sharper again."

In reconsidering his decision to retire from ONE Championship, Liam Harrison said he was presented with an offer by the promotion that was just too good to pass on.

For more information on ONE 173: Denver, check out onefc.com.

