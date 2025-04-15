“I won’t ever fight in England again” - Liam Harrison at peace with final match in England in his last outing

British striker Liam Harrison said he has fought his last match in England and is at peace with it.

'Hitman' saw action in Manchester last month and emerged victorious with a TKO win over Isaac Araya of Spain for the WBC Muay Thai Diamond Title. It was considered Harrison's "last dance" in the United Kingdom and something he said was very much so.

It also came six months after Harrison laid down his gloves in ONE Championship after his TKO loss to veteran Thai fighter Saeksan Or Kwanmuang in the United States.

Speaking with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Leeds native Harrison spoke about his most recent match and how that was it for him back home, in line with his wish to compete one last time in the UK before calling it a career.

The 39-year-old Harrison said:

"That was the last ever fight in the UK that I was going to do. I won’t ever fight in England again. That was billed as “the last dance in the UK: and I won’t go back on that."

Check out the interview below:

The win over Araya took Harrison's overall win record to 92, spanning an over two-decade professional career.

Liam Harrison makes ONE Championship return later this year

Just when everybody thought they have seen the last of Liam Harrison in ONE Championship, he reconsidered and is set to return to action later this year.

The veteran striker is slated to compete at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1, taking on Soe Lin Oo of Myanmar in a bantamweight Muay Thai match, which is part of the event marking the return of the promotion to the United States for the third year in a row.

Harrison last competed in the "Home of Martial Arts" back in September, also in Denver, and lost to Thai Seksan Or Kwanmuang by TKO. The match was his first match back after being on the sidelines for two years to recover from a knee injury.

Following his loss to Seksan, 'Hitman' signified it was his last match in ONE Championship after six years of competing under the promotion.

He, however, decided to reconsider after being offered an opportunity he said he could not pass up and is now looking forward to plunging back into action.

For more information on ONE 173: Denver, check out onefc.com.

