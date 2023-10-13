"Don’t see it. Where is it" - When Tommy Fury was mercilessly trolled by Love Island fans for his tiny legs

Tommy Fury is preparing to clash with KSI in the squared circle at the upcoming Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event, scheduled for October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The 29-year-old Mancunian stepped into the professional boxing scene in 2018. However, it was his appearance on the ITV series 'Love Island' in 2019 that truly propelled him to fame.

'TNT' possesses the physique and charm reminiscent of a Greek god, yet during his time on the reality TV show, Fury fell prey to relentless trolling by fans who poked fun at his seemingly slender legs.

A post from the r/LoveIslandTV subreddit, which was shared four years ago, suddenly went viral. This post included a photo of Tommy Fury's legs and was subjected to relentless trolling by ardent Love Island fans.

One fan wrote:

"Everything about this picture makes me feel like I’m on acid"

"Don’t see it. Where is it"

"He needs to go beast mode on them legs."

"Felonious gru"

"This is what leg day skippers tell themselves"

"Check out Mike Tyson’s legs. Tree trunks compared to Tommy’s"

Credits: r/LoveIslandTV on Reddit

Logan Paul wants to fight Tommy Fury if 'TNT' beats KSI

Logan Paul has expressed his interest in a potential fight against Tommy Fury but with a condition.

The 29-year-old YouTuber mentioned that if heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury's half-brother emerges victorious against KSI in their Saturday showdown, he'd be keen to step into the ring with him. 'The Maverick' is set to take on Dillon Danis in the co-headlining bout of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

'TNT' dealt Jake Paul, Logan's younger brother, his first boxing defeat in February. During an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast in August, the WWE star conveyed his strong desire to seek retribution for his brother's loss:

"If he stops KSI, I'm going for Tommy's throat. I love that vengeance storyline. I don't want to put the energy into the air, but Tommy Fury is on my fu*king radar. I have him in my scope, and I wanted him when Jake was fighting him. I'm going to be back in the conversation, which I'm fu*king stoked about."

Check out Paul's comments below (from 28:13):