"Don’t sell out," "Mercenary martyrs" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia shares plan to avenge Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao

Ryan Garcia has revealed bold plans for his return to the spotlight, announcing an exhibition match in Japan this December, followed by a potential clash with social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The 25-year-old was suspended for a year after testing positive for Ostarine following his upset over Devin Haney in April.

He wrote on X:

"Ight I’ve been quiet for some time but I’ve been cooking on some plans before my actual return to the ring. Here is the plan before April. Exhibition in December in Japan against the guy who fought aging manny pac and tried to knock him out. And then go after Jake🫡 for uncle Mike."

Garcia referenced Rukiya Anpo’s July clash with Manny Pacquiao, where the Japanese fighter aggressively pushed Pacquiao in a no-judges exhibition match that ended in a draw. Garcia also expressed his intent to face Paul following his decision win over Mike Tyson.

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

The post sparked reactions from fans, with some urging Garcia not to engage in the bout with Paul. One fan wrote:

“Please don’t sell out to Jake. We want to see real boxing”

Another fan commented:

"Mercenary martyrs."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis call for a rematch of their 2023 fight

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are reigniting talks of a rematch following their blockbuster fight in April 2023. The two boxing superstars headlined a sold-out event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which drew 1.2 million pay-per-view buys and over $20 million in ticket sales.

The bout ended in the seventh round when Davis delivered a decisive body shot, handing Garcia the only loss of his professional career.

Garcia has since expressed a strong desire for a second encounter, citing factors such as weight-cutting constraints during the first fight that left him feeling disadvantaged. The momentum for a rematch picked up after a fan’s birthday message for Davis mentioned Garcia, prompting speculation online.

When asked if a rematch could happen, Davis responded confidently on social media, saying:

"Yes it will."

Garcia also replied enthusiastically, stating:

"Time to settle this the right way!"

Both fighters appear eager to make it happen, fueling excitement among fans eager to see them face off again.

