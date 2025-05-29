"Don't send him to fight Superbon yet" - Tawanchai wants another crack at Masaaki Noiri before world title unification war

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has made his intentions crystal clear regarding Masaaki Noiri's next fight following his shocking TKO defeat to the latter at ONE 172 in March.

The 26-year-old warrior, widely regarded as a generational talent in modern Muay Thai, believes their rivalry deserves immediate resolution before the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion faces reigning kingpin Superbon in their impending unification showdown.

"Don't send him to fight Superbon yet. Send him to have a rematch with me first," Tawanchai told Sinsamut Klinmee via YouTube when asked about his eagerness to run it back with Noiri.

Despite starting strong against Noiri in his bid for two-sport glory inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena on March 23, Tawanchai was stunned by the Japanese fighter in the third round of their interim world title matchup.

Noiri delivered a powerful short left hook against traffic that sent the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate to the canvas. Shortly after the restart, the Thai striking maestro was sent down once more via a barrage of strikes at 1:55 of the canto.

As a result, the featherweight Muay Thai world champion saw his impressive nine-fight winning streak come to an end. Noiri, meanwhile, made it back-to-back wins and bagged a deserving US$50,000 performance bonus.

Watch his full interview with Sinsamut here:

Tawanchai wants to erase memories of Saitama defeat

If given the chance, Tawanchai wants to completely put his first knockout loss under the ONE banner in the rear-view mirror.

In the same interview, he offered:

"Of course, I'm disappointed with my performance. But I think every fighter has a bad day. Now, I just want to look in for the future."

Can the Thai megastar add another 26 pounds of gold on his shoulder before the year ends? Let us know below!

Fight fans can watch the entire ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via replay for free at watch.onefc.com.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

