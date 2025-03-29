New interim featherweight kickboxing champ Masaaki Noiri reveals where he’ll use his $50,000 performance bonus

Newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan is coming off a spectacular knockout performance last weekend after stopping featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai to capture the gold.

Noiri needed just under three rounds to dispatch the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which not only earned him the biggest win of his illustrious career, but also netted him a cool $50,000 bonus care of ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Speaking to veteran broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after his fight, Noiri told fans what he plans on doing with the hefty bonus.

The Team Vasileus product said:

"Thank you! I got the bonus, so I think I’m gonna take a little trip with my family now, thank you!"

It's certainly a vacation well-earned for the 31-year-old Japanese star.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri proud to wear ONE Championship gold over his shoulders: "Winning the world title meant a lot to me"

Since he joined the world's largest martial arts organization last year, Masaaki Noiri had nothing on his mind but winning the ONE world title. Last weekend at ONE 172 in Japan, he finally achieved his goal.

He told My Navi News:

"Winning the world title meant a lot to me. It was at the top of my list. And now that I’ve gotten it, I think I’ve finally proven why I was the top contender. I jumped into the ring with the aim of becoming the strongest in the world, and I’m happy to prove that I’m one of the best now."

