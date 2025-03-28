“There’s so much history behind it” - Adrian Lee grateful to be part of combat sports history at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena

Adrian Lee still can't fathom he was able to showcase his skills on the biggest stage in his young career. Last weekend, the 19-year-old Mililani, Hawaii resident turned in an exceptional performance, beating Japanese veteran Takeharu Ogawa via first-round submission at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event took place at the iconic Saitama Super Arena, one of the most historic fight venues in all of Japan. Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Lee said he was honored to compete in such an amazing arena.

'The Phenom' said:

"This was an amazing experience. And fight week, it could have not gone any better. I’m really grateful and happy that I got to chance to compete here in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. There’s so much history behind it, and I’m just glad I got my chance to fight here."

Needless to say, the future remains blindingly bright for the young star, as he continues to surge forward in his ONE Championship stint.

Adrian Lee glad to take coaches' lead in budding MMA career: "I’m taking it one fight at a time"

Adrian Lee is in no rush to climb the lightweight MMA ladder in ONE Championship, arguably one of the most competitive divisions in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Lee is content with taking his coaching staff's lead, which includes his older brother Christian Lee. Lee told SCMP MMA:

"I definitely think when my coaches say I’m ready, I’ll be ready. For now, I’m taking it one fight at a time. Step by step, growing and evolving with my skill set so I can become the most complete fighter I can be."

