  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “There’s so much history behind it” - Adrian Lee grateful to be part of combat sports history at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena

“There’s so much history behind it” - Adrian Lee grateful to be part of combat sports history at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 28, 2025 09:01 GMT
Adrian Lee - Photo by ONE Championship
Adrian Lee - Photo by ONE Championship

Adrian Lee still can't fathom he was able to showcase his skills on the biggest stage in his young career. Last weekend, the 19-year-old Mililani, Hawaii resident turned in an exceptional performance, beating Japanese veteran Takeharu Ogawa via first-round submission at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Ad

The event took place at the iconic Saitama Super Arena, one of the most historic fight venues in all of Japan. Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Lee said he was honored to compete in such an amazing arena.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'The Phenom' said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This was an amazing experience. And fight week, it could have not gone any better. I’m really grateful and happy that I got to chance to compete here in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. There’s so much history behind it, and I’m just glad I got my chance to fight here."
Ad

Needless to say, the future remains blindingly bright for the young star, as he continues to surge forward in his ONE Championship stint.

Adrian Lee glad to take coaches' lead in budding MMA career: "I’m taking it one fight at a time"

Adrian Lee is in no rush to climb the lightweight MMA ladder in ONE Championship, arguably one of the most competitive divisions in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

Lee is content with taking his coaching staff's lead, which includes his older brother Christian Lee. Lee told SCMP MMA:

"I definitely think when my coaches say I’m ready, I’ll be ready. For now, I’m taking it one fight at a time. Step by step, growing and evolving with my skill set so I can become the most complete fighter I can be."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee's next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी