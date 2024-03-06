“Don’t be surprised if AJ gets dropped” - Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou face-off ahead of boxing match, fans react

Fans have weighed in on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou.

'AJ' and 'The Predator' are currently slated to collide this Friday night in Saudi Arabia. The two heavyweights will headline a DAZN pay-per-view event, with a potential title shot on the line. Turki Alalshikh has revealed plans to have the winner of Joshua-Ngannou, face the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Expand Tweet

For his part, Ngannou already has a history with one of those men, nearly upsetting 'The Gypsy King' last year. However, Fury was able to fight on after a third-round knockdown and emerge with a split-decision win. Meanwhile, Joshua has two losses to Usyk already.

With that in mind, there are high stakes involved for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou. Earlier today, the two heavyweight contenders appeared at the final press conference. The overall event was relatively calm, save for an interruption from Fury in the middle of it.

At the end of the presser, the two boxers faced off. Both men were stoic, as it's clear they were just ready to start fighting. On X, fans chimed in on the face-off, with predictions about the bout.

It seems that fans are largely conflicted about who will win. However, one fan believes that Joshua will likely hit the mat on Friday, writing:

"Don't be surprised if Joshua gets dropped too"

See the full fan reactions below:

[All comments from @MichaelBensonn comment section on X]

Who is expected to win in Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou?

The betting odds reflect how most fans feel about Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou.

Just based on the fan buzz around the final press conference, it's clear that most are split on the matchup. While 'AJ' is a former champion riding a three-fight winning streak, 'The Predator' nearly handed Tyson Fury his first loss last year.

That performance was impressive enough, for the PFL heavyweight to get another high-profile boxing match. However, it wasn't impressive enough for bettors to actually pick him to defeat Joshua this Friday.

According to the current betting odds, Anthony Joshua is a slight favorite. The current line from MGM has the Brit at a -350 favorite, while Francis Ngannou returns as a +275 underdog. Then again, the betting odds could change slightly between now and fight night.

However, it appears that Ngannou will again head into a fight as the underdog. If there's anyone who doesn't mind being in the underdog spot, it's him.