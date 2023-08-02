Don’t take a bathroom break: Mikey Musumeci determined to make match with Jarred Brooks ‘freaking exciting’

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is out to make his upcoming title defense exciting from end to end.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will defend his world title against ONE strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks in an all-American champion-versus-champion clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

The fight is the co-headlining bout of the event that will happen at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

It is just one of two grappling matches on offer from the 10-fight card and Mikey Musumeci said he will make it as entertaining as possible so that fans can have a grand time watching them compete.

The 27-year-old Italian-American champion shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“Oh my God. Yeah, it's freaking crazy, but also, it's a lot of pressure for me, right, because all these Muay Thai and MMA fans, it's not going to be that many jiu-jitsu people in the crowd. So, I have to make this fight freaking exciting, so you don't just get up to go to the bathroom during my fight.”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci is defending the world title he bagged last September for a third time this year.

Back in January, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt successfully passed his first test as world champion by defeating Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren by unanimous decision. Then in May, he sent Yemeni Osamah Almarwai into submission by way of a rear-naked choke to remain as the divisional king.

Meanwhile, looking to end the reign of Mikey Musumeci is Jarred Brooks, who is determined to get a win and fulfill his mission of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

‘The Monkey God’ was last in action in December, where he ascended to the summit of the ONE strawweight division after beating longtime champion Joshua Pacio of the Philippines by unanimous decision.