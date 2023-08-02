WATCH: Mikey Musumeci’s surgical sequence that forced IBJJF world champ Osamah Almarwai to tap

If ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumecis somehow decided in the past not to pursue a career in professional grappling, he would have become one of the greatest surgeons of his generation. Perhaps the best word to describe the near-perfect BJJ game of 'Darth Rigatoni' is "surgical". He is extremely precise, never wastes an inch of movement, and has near-inhuman strategic intellect.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the 27-year-old showed us how clinical precision can be a masterful weapon in jiu-jitsu. Against Yemen's Osamah Almarwai, Mikey Musumeci defended his throne for a second straight time via a rear-naked choke.

ONE Championship posted the finishing sequence of the match on Instagram:

"A master at work 🏆 Will “Darth Rigatoni” produce another finish when he defends the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title against strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? @mikeymusumeci"

It was like seeing Beethoven conduct a symphony. Musumeci's utter calmness as he methodically worked his way towards a tight strangulation finish against the IBJJF world champion is almost breathtaking to watch.

Musumeci dominated the entire bout with multiple catch-submission points en route to a submission choke finish. Less than two minutes into the match, the self-proclaimed jiu-jitsu nerd already had two submission catches on the board.

After publicly announcing that he'll favor chokes more than joint locks after the injuries suffered by his previous opponent, Mikey Musumeci shifted from a leglock-heavy game to a pressure-passing one. This is a mark of a true genius as Mikey Musumeci is the kind of grappler who can achieve success regardless of which route he takes in a match.

On Friday, August 4, he will defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks. Brooks will hang his MMA gloves for a night to try his luck on submission grappling and perhaps become a two-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.