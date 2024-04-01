"Don't talk sh*t about promoters" - Oscar De La Hoya sends video message mocking Rolando Romero after TKO title loss 

Former boxing legend turned promoter Oscar De La Hoya hit back at former WBA super lightweight Rolando Romero after his recent loss.

Romero took on 26-year-old Isaac Cruz in his first super lightweight title defense on March 30. 'Rolly' suffered only his second career loss at the hands of Cruz via an eighth-round TKO.

De La Hoya recorded and uploaded a message to Romero bashing him for his knockout loss and told him to focus more on his preparation instead of engaging with promoters.

He said:

"Rollys! You dumba**! Getting knocked out. Focus on your opponents instead of focusing on me. God damn it. All of the fighters, learn from Rollys. Don’t talk s**t about promoters. There’s only three of us in the world."

Ahead of his fight against Cruz, Romero had shown reporters a video of him "imitating" De La Hoya and seemingly insinuating that the former pro-boxer uses cocaine. This was in response to De La Hoya imitating Romero's fighting style and trolling him. But ultimately, it was 'The Golden Boy' who had the last laugh.

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre says prime Oscar De La Hoya would beat him "easily"

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre addressed the reports of a rumored matchup between him and Oscar De La Hoya in 2021.

Although the matchup did not materialize, St-Pierre gave his thoughts on how it would have played out in a recent appearance on Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry. 'Rush' was respectful in his assessment of De La Hoya and maintained that the latter would have beaten him in his boxing prime.

However, the former UFC champ also fancied his chances currently due to their age disparity.

St-Pierre stated:

"The Oscar De La Hoya [fight], it was not an MMA fight obviously. It was boxing, but it was boxing with bigger gloves... Oscar is almost 10 years older than me. I don't have the audacity of saying that I'm a better boxer than Oscar in his prime. No way, Oscar was one of the best of all time."

He added:

"Oscar in his prime would have beat me in boxing like easily. But because I'm younger than him and I think I have less mileage than he does, I think it would make a fair fight and I think I would have beat him in boxing."

