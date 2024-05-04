"Don't do it Tony" - Fans react to Tony Ferguson reportedly being offered grappling match against Charles Oliveira

MMA fans have been reacting after Tony Ferguson revealed he has been offered a grappling match against Charles Oliveira.

Fan concern has grown for 'El Cucuy' over recent years due to his decline in the octagon. Once considered as one of the greats at 155 pounds due to his 12-fight winning streak between 2013-2019, Ferguson, who is now 40, has lost seven fights in a row.

There have since been calls by fans and the UFC brass for Ferguson to hang up his gloves; however, he has regularly stated that he wants to bow out on his own terms.

Recently, Tony Ferguson took to Instagram and shared the news that he has reportedly been offering a grappling bout against 'Do Bronx' later this year. He wrote:

"Was offered a grappling match against good ol'e Charlie Olives AKA Chuck for @ufcfightpass Invitiational."

Tony Ferguson's Instagram story

The news has come as a shock to fans, with many urging the veteran not to accept the bout against the Brazilian. Not only has Oliveira previously beaten Ferguson in 2020, he also holds the record for the most finishes and submissions in UFC history. One fan wrote:

"Don't do it Tony! 😭"

Another fan said:

"Bro Charles destroys him. He nearly snapped his arm last time!"

One fan tweeted:

"Tony just purposely collecting Ls at this point"

Some fans were open to the idea of the grappling bout, however, with one fan saying:

"I’m absolutely in favor of tony continuing his career in grappling matches. Now against Charles is rough. But there are lot of options for him in grappling."

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

Paddy Pimblett reflects on Tony Ferguson once giving him props back in 2018

Six years ago, Paddy Pimblett went viral in the MMA scene after he secured a flying triange choke submission while he was fighting in Cage Warriors.

At the time, Tony Ferguson shared the clip on his Twitter and gave his props to Pimblett. 'El Cucuy' wrote:

"Very Noiiiiice!!!! Props, Good Job Kid"

'The Baddy' recently re-posted the clip alongside Ferguson's comment on his Instagram and reflected on the full circle moment. The Liverpudlian found it hard to believe that in the six years since that video, he would have faced and defeated Ferguson in a UFC octagon. Pimblett said:

"Crazy to think six years ago Tony was giving me props for my flying triangle finish on @cagewarriors. Fast forward to now and his name is a green W on my record... how time flies."

Check out the post here: