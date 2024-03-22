"How time flies" - Paddy Pimblett looks back at Tony Ferguson giving him "props" way back in 2018

Six years since his viral flying triangle choke in Cage Warriors, Paddy Pimblett is beginning to realize the impact he is leaving in MMA.

With the sixth anniversary of his submission of Alexis Savvidis on Feb. 24, Pimblett has been reminiscent of the moment over the past month. Most recently, 'The Baddy' recalled Tony Ferguson reacting to the finish on X, whom he just defeated at UFC 296.

In a quote tweet response, Ferguson wrote:

"Very Noiiiiice!!!! Props, Good Job Kid"

Meanwhile, captioning the post on Instagram, Pimblett wrote:

"Crazy to think six years ago Tony was giving me props for my flying triangle finish on @cagewarriors. Fast forward to now and his name is a green W on my record... how time flies"

At the time of the tweet Pimblett referenced, Ferguson was 10 wins into his record-tying 12-fight win streak. Ferguson had just recorded his own submission win over Kevin Lee four months before winning the interim lightweight title.

The win for Pimblett marked the 14th of his professional record and his first as a lightweight. Four fights later, the Englishman would find himself in the UFC and debut in the promotion with a knockout win over Luigi Vendramini.

Ferguson did not reply to the post from his most recent opponent.

Paddy Pimblett's UFC record: Who has 'The Baddy' beat in the octagon?

Entering 2024 with a 5-0 record in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett is seemingly targeting a potential entry into the lightweight rankings in the near future.

Last picking up a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, Pimblett has not lost since 2018 and owns a 21-3 record overall. Since joining the world's largest MMA promotion, Pimblett has picked up other wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas, Jordan Leavitt, and Jared Gordon.

After beginning his career in the promotion with three straight finishes, Pimblett has won his last two fights by decision.

Though he does not have a confirmed upcoming fight, many fans expect to see Pimblett's name on the upcoming UFC London card, which is rumored to materialize in the summer.