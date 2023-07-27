Helen Yee has grown into one of the most popular MMA reporters over the past few years. Her quirky-but-fluid interview style has produced some of the most hilarious and shocking moments from fighters such as Sean Strickland.

However, it seems that her recent Twitter activity has shocked fans, not because of what a fighter has said, but because of what she has disclosed.

According to Helen Yee, she used to weigh 217 pounds, which is close to Alex Pereira's walkaround weight for the UFC 291 fight week. Her admission startled fans, given her current physique.

Yee took to Twitter and said:

"First time seeing two pack abs in the mirror since before I weighed 217lbs. I miss pizza, fries, chicken wings and beer."

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports I miss pizza, fries, chicken wings, beer pic.twitter.com/gnkhkEzsNX First time seeing two pack abs in the mirror since before I weighed 217lbsI miss pizza, fries, chicken wings, beer

Helen Yee's confession drew a number of questions from fans which she was kind enough to answer.

@FPTfinest said:

"217??? What did you look like?"

To which Yee replied:

"I don’t want to make you guys puke. My dad’s still scarred from seeing that number on the scale"

@WhiteBeltBJJ said:

"Jesus how tall are you?"

The reporter replied:

"5'10" "

@MercTheNinja said:

"Pics or 217 didn't happen. Also a missed opportunity to fight gabi Garcia at open weight"

@SacedGeoInt said:

"When did you weigh 217? Kudos on your gains."

@fewLikeClaw said this:

"Sorry if this is rude but I just can't believe you ever weighed 217!"

Jared Cannonier speaks to Helen Yee about his title aspirations; previews Adesanya vs. Strickland

Jared Cannonier may have come unstuck against Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 last year, but 'The Killa Gorilla' firmly believes he can beat the middleweight champion should they face-off again.

It appears that Adesanya will face Sean Strickland next after reports emerged that Dricus du Plessis is unlikely to be ready for UFC 293 in September.

Cannonier was recently interviewed by Helen Yee, who asked the former title challenger to break down Adesanya vs. Strickland. 'The Killa Gorilla' said:

"Sean doesn't even believe he can win that fight. He just wants to go in there and fight and get some money. I believe I can win that fight, so I think that's the biggest difference between me and a lot of these other guys. Izzy is not an easy fight, and the way those styles matchup, I don't think Sean will be able to work his jab, his funky-a** footwork..."

Watch the video below from 3:45: