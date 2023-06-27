Don't waste this f**king time" - Sean O'Malley questions Aljamain Sterling's choice in training partners ahead of UFC 292

'Suga' Sean O'Malley had some comments for reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling ahead of their upcoming fight at UFC 292. A popular narrative going into the bout is that Sterling's grappling prowess will be too much for O'Malley to handle.

Critics of O'Malley believe that Sterling will make light work of 'Suga' by taking him down and submitting him. On O'Malley's podcast alongside longtime friend and coach, Tim Welch, 'Suga' played into this narrative and sarcastically said:

"Yeah, don't train, might as well not. All you gotta do is take me down, take the back, get me out of there, round one, you're done G. Don't waste this f**king time when you can be celebrating. Might as well take some time, eat some cake."

O'Malley's comments were preceded by Welch questioning Aljamain Sterling's choice of training partners leading up to the fight. He named two training partners of Sterling's - Patchy Mix and Julian Rosa, and said they were 'nothing' like O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley and Welch saw this as Sterling being overconfident, as his training partners didn't resemble 'Suga's' unique style at all, prompting the sarcastic comments.

Aljamain Sterling to defend 135 lb strap against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 on August 19

O'Malley vs. Sterling is one of the most anticipated fights of the year. This is due to Aljamain Sterling's recent performances, as well as O'Malley's rising star power. The two will square off in the main event of UFC 292, which is set to take place on August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

O'Malley will surely be looking to take his stardom to the next level by capturing UFC gold. His tall, rangy style definitely gives 'Funkmaster' a lot of problems to solve, and he'll need to make the most of his considerable stand-up skills to secure a win.

Sterling, on the other hand, is an ace grappler. Although he is more than capable on the feet, Sterling excels at the submission game, and will be looking to close the distance and drag 'Suga' Sean down to the mat and eventually, submit him. This makes this an enthralling match-up to round off an already stacked card, and MMA fans will not want to miss tuning in.

