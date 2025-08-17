"Don’t watch the UFC" - Demetrious Johnson blasts fans for criticizing Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 performance against Dricus du Plessis

All-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson has blasted fans who criticised Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 319 performance. The past Saturday, in the main event of UFC 319, Chimaev dethroned Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision and was crowned the new UFC middleweight kingpin.With superior wrestling, Chimaev ragdolled du Plessis for 21 minutes and 40 seconds and landed a total of 12 takedowns. 'Borz' won every single round on all three judges' scorecards.Chimaev's grappling-heavy approach, however, was booed by fans who were not happy with the lack of action in the title fight. However, Johnson was not one of them. 'Mighty Mouse' blasted back at fans who criticised 'Borz.' In a recent video, Johnson said:&quot;If you guys don't wanna watch grappling and wrestling and jiu-jitsu, don't watch the UFC. No. You guys are complaining about something that is a very simple problem to fix. For example, let's say Khamzat is about to fight again, and you don't want to watch his style. All you have to do is like this. You see this button right here. It's called the off button... You don't have to see Khamzat wrestle.&quot;He added:&quot;It's a very simple problem to fix, guys. You guys are making it a bigger deal than it is.&quot;Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:Demetrious Johnson predicted that Dricus du Plessis would beat Khamzat ChimaevAhead of UFC 319, Demetrious Johnson broke down exactly how Dricus du Plessis should fight Khamzat Chimaev. Johnson emphasized that du Plessis ought to prevail in the initial grappling encounters and capitalize in the later rounds.Because of the South African's unorthodox fighting technique, 'Mighty Mouse' had anticipated that du Plessis would win. He said:&quot;It just doesn't make sense how he's able to get things done, and he has a style where it forces people to do things that shouldn't have worked essentially. So for that, I'm going to go with DDP.&quot;Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments on the (24:44) mark of the video by clicking on this link.