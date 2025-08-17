  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Don’t watch the UFC" - Demetrious Johnson blasts fans for criticizing Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 performance against Dricus du Plessis

"Don’t watch the UFC" - Demetrious Johnson blasts fans for criticizing Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 performance against Dricus du Plessis

By Subham
Modified Aug 17, 2025 15:20 GMT
Demetrious Johnson (left) blasts fans for criticizing Khamzat Chimaev
Demetrious Johnson (left) blasts fans for criticizing Khamzat Chimaev's (right) UFC 319 performance. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

All-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson has blasted fans who criticised Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 319 performance. The past Saturday, in the main event of UFC 319, Chimaev dethroned Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision and was crowned the new UFC middleweight kingpin.

Ad

With superior wrestling, Chimaev ragdolled du Plessis for 21 minutes and 40 seconds and landed a total of 12 takedowns. 'Borz' won every single round on all three judges' scorecards.

Chimaev's grappling-heavy approach, however, was booed by fans who were not happy with the lack of action in the title fight. However, Johnson was not one of them. 'Mighty Mouse' blasted back at fans who criticised 'Borz.' In a recent video, Johnson said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If you guys don't wanna watch grappling and wrestling and jiu-jitsu, don't watch the UFC. No. You guys are complaining about something that is a very simple problem to fix. For example, let's say Khamzat is about to fight again, and you don't want to watch his style. All you have to do is like this. You see this button right here. It's called the off button... You don't have to see Khamzat wrestle."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"It's a very simple problem to fix, guys. You guys are making it a bigger deal than it is."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:

Ad

Demetrious Johnson predicted that Dricus du Plessis would beat Khamzat Chimaev

Ahead of UFC 319, Demetrious Johnson broke down exactly how Dricus du Plessis should fight Khamzat Chimaev. Johnson emphasized that du Plessis ought to prevail in the initial grappling encounters and capitalize in the later rounds.

Because of the South African's unorthodox fighting technique, 'Mighty Mouse' had anticipated that du Plessis would win. He said:

Ad
"It just doesn't make sense how he's able to get things done, and he has a style where it forces people to do things that shouldn't have worked essentially. So for that, I'm going to go with DDP."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments on the (24:44) mark of the video by clicking on this link.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications