"Donald can shut his big fat mouth" - When Conor McGregor ripped into Donald Trump for taking shots at Ronda Rousey after her maiden loss

Conor McGregor has never shied away from speaking his mind, and his disdain for former President Donald Trump became clear after Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 193.

Following her knockout loss to Holly Holm in Melbourne, the Republican presidential candidate tweeted:

"Glad to see @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten - not a nice person!"

Conor McGregor, known for his outspoken personality, didn't hold back his opinion on Trump's remarks. When asked about Trump's tweet, McGregor had strong words for the former US President.

Talking to TMZ, he said:

“Donald can shut his big fat mouth. I don’t give a f**k about Donald Trump… Very tough fight. Holly fought a great fight and much respect. This is the fight business, these things happen. Ronda will be back. True champions come back and congratulations to Holly, the new champion.”

When Conor McGregor Hailed Donald Trump as "USA GOAT"

Conor McGregor, initially not a major supporter of Donald Trump, surprised many in 2020 by publicly praising the then-President following his victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor referred to Trump as a "phenomenal president" and potentially the "USA GOAT."

Trump marked Martin Luther King Day by tweeting about his administration's achievements in reducing unemployment among African Americans.

"It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!"

McGregor responded to this with high praise, tweeting:

“Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪”

This endorsement was not entirely unexpected, given McGregor's previous remarks. In a 2017 interview with GQ, McGregor criticized anti-Trump protests in New York City, reflecting a pattern of statements in favor of the then-president.

