Khamzat Chimaev vs Donald Cerrone on the cards?

Earlier in the week, Khamzat Chimaev made his successful UFC debut, as he submitted John Phillips in the second round of their fight on Wednesday. In doing so, Chimaev closed out the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 13.

In the aftermath of his win, Chimaev was asked whom he would like to face next, to which he responded by claiming that he would love to share the Octagon with Donald Cerrone.

During the post-event press conference, Chimaev said that he's willing to fight next week if the UFC offers him one and then proceeded to call out 'Cowboy' Cerrone. Having won on Wednesday, Chimaev believes that a fight against Cerrone would be amazing and he is going to smash 'Cowboy'. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I could fight next week if they have (a fight). I told them, ‘Give me Donald Cerrone.’ If they give (him to) me, it’d be an amazing fight for me. I’m going to smash him and everybody is going to talk about it.”

Donald Cerrone, as we know, has the same fighting mentality and never backs down from a fight. The last time he was in Octagon action was at UFC 249 when he lost to Anthony Pettis.

Donald Cerrone is currently on a four-fight losing streak in the UFC right now and would love to end that run by securing another explosive win whenever he steps back into the Octagon.

Could Donald Cerrone face Khamzat Chimaev next?

As of now, it remains unlikely for Donald Cerrone to square off against Khamzat Chimaev in the latter's next fight, considering the fact that Chimaev is fresh off his first fight in the UFC. The promotion probably wouldn't risk a fight between the debutant and the veteran Donald Cerrone.

Nevertheless, the fight could possibly take place in the future if Chimaev compiles an impressive run of wins and eventually gets his shot at 'Cowboy'.