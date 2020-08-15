According to an initial report from ESPN, Donald Cerrone will reportedly be returning to Octagon action on the 19th of September UFC event, as the 'Cowboy' has verbally agreed to a fight against Niko Price.

The UFC on September 19th card is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada but as of now, has no official name for the event. The fight could prove to be Donald Cerrone's retribution bout, as he's currently on a four-fight losing streak.

Breaking: Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) and Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) have verbally agreed to meet on Sept. 19, per multiple sources. Stylistically, hell of a fight. Should be all action. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 14, 2020

Donald Cerrone aiming to end losing streak at UFC on 19th September

Donald Cerrone is arguably one of the biggest veterans of the fight game today. Over the years, he's fought multiple top fighters and has beaten some of the finest men from the Lightweight and Welterweight Division.

However, 'Cowboy' is currently on a four-fight losing streak and in his last fight at UFC 249, Donald Cerrone was put away by Anthony Pettis in a hard-fought fight that ended via unanimous decision.

In early 2020, Donald Cerrone was also the victim of a first-round KO at the hands of Conor McGregor, who marked his triumphant UFC return with a 40-second win over 'Cowboy'. Cerrone has also been dropped by both Tony Ferguson and interim Lightweight Champion, Justin Gaethje in his last few Octagon outings.

On the other hand, Niko Price will aim to get back on winning terms after also losing at UFC 249 to Vicente Luque. 'Hybrid' tends to bring excitement to the Octagon every time he steps inside of it and the September 19th bout against Cerrone should be no different.

What to expect from the UFC on September 19th bout?

The UFC on September 19th bout will mark the return of Donald Cerrone and could be a huge fight for the veteran. 'Cowboy' definitely won't be hoping for a fifth fight that goes against him in the UFC and he will look forward to ending his losing run.