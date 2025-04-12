Donald Trump endorses author who went scorched earth on Joe Rogan over choice of podcast guests

Donald Trump endorsed Douglas Murray's new book after the latter's appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast.

In early March, Rogan released a podcast episode featuring Ian Carroll, an investigative conspiracy theorist. They discussed several controversial theories, including the idea that Winston Churchill was the leading villain in World War II.

Rogan's podcast guest from earlier this week, Douglas Murray, wasn't happy with the UFC commentator giving history-defying theories a platform. Murray had this to say during an extended rant:

"I feel you've opened the door to quite a lot of people who've now got a big platform, who have been throwing out counter-historical stuff of a very dangerous kind.”

Shortly after the JRE episode featuring Murray was released, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social:

"My friend, Douglas Murray, just released a new book, “On Democracies and Death Cults,” and it is quickly becoming a Best Seller! Based on his firsthand reporting, Douglas documents the barbarity of Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel on October 7th, and Israel’s heroic response. The Book serves as a strong reminder of why we must always stand up for America, and our great friend and ally, Israel. A powerful read from a Highly Respected author - Get your copy today!"

Joe Rogan talks about Donald Trump's tariff threats affecting U.S. stock market

Earlier this year, Donald Trump revealed his tariff-heavy approach involving nearly every country in the world. Trump's varying decisions regarding tariffs have led to fluctuations in the U.S. stock market.

During episode #2302 of JRE, Joe Rogan had this to say to Ron White about the situation:

"Don't follow the stock market right now. It's so baffling. It's so crazy. Like, what is going on? The whole world is mad at us. Trump's playing golf. And in between swings, he's on the phone with presidents of countries, 'We're going to need more money!'"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (57:00):

Donald Trump recently announced he had paused all tariffs for 90 days, except for China's.

