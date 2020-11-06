Donald Trump fan Dana White weighs in on how a Joe Biden win could affect UFC

UFC president Dana White is a vocal supporter and a friend of current United States President, Donald Trump.

White was present at the Republican National Convention in 2020 and even gave a speech on behalf of the American President at the event. Donald Trump returned the favor by attending UFC 244 featuring Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in New York. UFC Welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have been a part of Trump's re-election campaign throughout.

However, as the results are starting to come out, the chances of Trump's re-election look very bleak as his Democratic counterpart ,Joe Biden, leads the Electoral College count. Reports further indicate that the votes in the few remaining states that are yet to be counted completely are also trending against the current President of the United States.

Dana White thinks a change in administration will not affect UFC negatively

At the post-fight news conference following Dana White's Contender Series 34, the UFC President was asked if a change in administration would affect the promotion negatively. This pertains to the fact that White and some UFC fighters campaigned for Trump's re-election.

The UFC President went on to state that Trump losing the election will not have a negative impact on the organization. He also made a comment on Biden by saying that the candidate for the White House probably doesn't know who White is.

“I don’t think Biden even knows who I am. I don’t think Biden knows who Biden is.” said White.

However, even though Dana White has stated that he doesn't believe Biden knows who he is, a video clip posted on Twitter by ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani suggests otherwise.

When Biden was vice-president of the United States, he apparently asked White to help him out with some campaign work by urging the youth to come out and vote. Dana White said that he was honored to be able to help him out.

UFC was the first sporting organization to return to live sports during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the promotion's president had to come across criticism from a section of the media due to the same.

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz was elected to the city council in his hometown of Huntington Beach, California. Although White and Ortiz have been at loggerheads over the years, the company frontman wished Ortiz well.

“Good for him,” Dana White said when asked about Ortiz’s victory.

UFC has its next event lined up for this weekend. The main event of UFC Vegas 13 features a light heavyweight duel between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.