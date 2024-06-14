Donald Trump predicts bright future for Bo Nickal in the UFC: "You’ll be watching him"

It appears as though Donald Trump holds Bo Nickal in high regard as he recently predicted a bright future for the middleweight. The former NCAA National wrestling champion is one of the most highly touted fighters in the UFC and is capable of surging up the rankings.

The 28-year-old burst onto the scene in 2022 and has a perfect 100% finish rate, with two wins coming via KO/TKO and four wins via submission. Prior to his most recent second round submission win over Cody Brundage, Nickal had won all of his bouts in the first round, which is impressive as he was known for his wrestling.

During his appearance on IMPAULSIVE, the former U.S. President brought up that he hosted a number of collegiate champions at the White House, which continues to be a tradition. Trump named Nickal as a wrestler that he believes will do very well in the UFC because he has a different mindset from other wrestlers that have transitioned to MMA. He said:

Trending

"A lot of wrestlers...they want to do the UFC thing but they can't take the shots cause, you know, they're wrestlers. I've been with a lot of them...There's somebody named Bo Nickal, who I think is gonna be great. He's a [UFC] fighter. He was an All-American...He went to Penn State and he's phenomenal as a fighter. You'll be watching him. But he doesn't mind it if he gets hit. Some people don't want that." [18:27 - 19:05]

Check out Donald Trump's full interview below:

Donald Trump discusses fighters being happy to meet him

Donald Trump has attended several UFC events in recent years and has received a warm reception from many fighters and fans when he enters the arena.

Fighters like Sean Strickland, Colby Covington, and Khabib Nurmagomedov have gone out of their way to approach and have a conversation with the former U.S. President. During the aforementioned interview, Trump mentioned that it is flattering for him and noted that he is happy to be well received at UFC events. He said:

"I'm very honored by it. Every time they [UFC fighters] win, they jump out. They jump out of that cage like it's nothing...I've done it [the walkout] in Vegas, Miami, I do it with Dana [White]. Dana wants to do that and I do it and it is an eruption he said like he's never heard before."

Check out Donald Trump's comments below:

Expand Tweet