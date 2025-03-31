  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Double champ sounds nice" - Strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan eyes second belt in ONE Championship

"Double champ sounds nice" - Strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan eyes second belt in ONE Championship

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 31, 2025 16:12 GMT
ONE women
ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan [Photo via: ONE Championship]

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan is not one to be content with her past success. Recently, she made it clear that her next goal is to become a double champion.

Ad

In an Instagram video shared by the promotion, the Filipino-American striker was working on her combos with the help of a heavy bag. The caption of the post read:

"Putting the bag to WORK 🥊 What's next for Jackie Buntan?🔥@jackiebuntan"

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the comments section, the 27-year-old wrote:

"Double champ sounds nice 🤓"
Screenshot of Jackie Buntan&#039;s comment. [ONE Championship/Instagram]
Screenshot of Jackie Buntan's comment. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

2024 was an unforgettable campaign for Buntan as she started the year with a unanimous decision win over four-time ISKA kickboxing champion Martine Michieletto in March. Then in November, she delivered her best all-around performance yet to capture the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world championship over the legendary Anissa Meksen.

Ad

Including her first-round TKO of Diandra Martin in May 2023 and a bell-to-bell masterclass against Amber Kitchen in December 2022, the Boxing Works product is currently on a four-fight winning streak.

Jackie Buntan sheds light on her fighting style

Jackie Buntan produces a whirlwind of chaos every time she steps into the circle, but there is a method and name behind the madness. She explained how she came to be a Muay Femur fighter in an interview with Val Dewar of DeWar Report:

Ad
"Man, you know, I studied fights, but I never had someone that I truly wanted to emulate. I think just starting this at a young age, you're kind of able to find what works for you and what feels comfortable for you. But I do know, when I was a lot younger in the sport I really, really loved, like, the beauty of it, the technique of it. So any fighter who showcased that. They call it Muay Femur, like technical style, I love."
Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी