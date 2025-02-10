Double champ Superlek admits he never took training seriously as a kid: "I was just playing around"

Reigning two-sport and two-division world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 recently shared that he didn't have the passion to pursue a professional career as a fighter when he was a kid because he only played around during training.

Superlek recently appeared on Nickynachat's YouTube channel for an interview ahead of his bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification match against interim title holder Nabil Anane on March 23 at ONE 172, which goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

'The Kicking Machine' explained:

"No, he wasn't. But there were older guys training. I saw them practicing and I wanted to join. I was around seven years old back then. So, yeah, I went to train and joined in. My family was poor too. They lived next door. I would go and watch them train. But I never thought I'd come this far. I was just playing around as a kid."

However, the Thai superstar took the sport seriously when he started earning money to help his family, as he continued:

"It started when I realized I could earn money from it. As a kid, 7-8 years old, I earned 150 baht per fight. So, at that age, I could already make money."

Watch Superlek's full interview here:

Superlek reveals his mindset during his fight Takeru Segawa at ONE 165

During the same interview with Nickynachat, the Kiatmoo9 representative also shared his mindset when he faced Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa when he defended his kickboxing crown against him in January 2024 at ONE 165.

According to Superlek, his killer instinct kicked in because he wants to make sure that he won't take any risk, especially against the calibre of 'The Natural Born Crusher,' as he stated:

"Not in the ring [I don't feel sorry for kicking his leg to bits]. If we feel sorry for our opponents, they could take advantage of us and attack. He could turn around and strike back."

Fans can watch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com. The stacked card will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

