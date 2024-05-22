“Doubt me plz” - Mikey Musumeci itching to get to Thailand and face Gabriel Sousa in their ONE 167 grudge match

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is raring to get the monkey off his back and is counting down the days of his return on the global stage.

Musumeci is set to face his former tormentor Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling match on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of the stacked ONE 167 card that will be headlined by the world title showdown between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

In a recent Instagram story posted by 'Darth Rigatoni,' he revealed his excitement to compete in front of the fans and avenge his loss to the Brazilian star three years ago. He captioned his post with:

"Im so ready rn for my next match 😭😭😭😭 10 more days until I'm back to Asia!! So grateful for every opportunity in my life ! ❤️ ☺️ DOUBT ME PLZ 🤣🔪😘🤪"

Screenshot of Mikey Musumeci’s IG story

Sousa scored a massive submission win over Musumeci in 2021, but the 27-year-old BJJ black belter has since dominated the competition in ONE Championship by winning all six of his fights and becoming the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling king.

Mikey Musumeci has a different aura ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Gabriel Sousa

Apart from being one of the best submission artists in the world right now, Musumeci is also known to be a nice person outside of competition because he always flashes a smile at everyone.

However, the 27-year-old American will have a different approach this time against Sousa because he packs a different aura that features him as a more fierce and focused athlete. Because of this, fans are looking forward to his comeback.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.