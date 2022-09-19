"It's a hard decision for us every time" - Dr. David Abbasi defends UFC doctor against Daniel Cormier's accusatory commentary

Many different opinions surrounded the doctor's stoppage at UFC Vegas 60 main event. Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong were battling and everybody wanted to see the fight reach its natural end. But one of Sandhagen's elbows opened a cut over Yadong's left eye. The cut kept worsening in the subsequent rounds before the ringside doctor stopped Yadong from continuing the fight.

In the aftermath, Daniel Cormier's on-air comments during the fight were criticized by Dr. David Abbasi.

David Abbasi, MD @DrDavidAbbasi



Come on DC! It’s a hard decision for us every time and someone will always criticize no matter what the decision is!



#ufcvegas60 “This Doctor is more willing to let fighters get the damage”. (In reference to the Song’s and Gregory’s cut)Come on DC! It’s a hard decision for us every time and someone will always criticize no matter what the decision is! “This Doctor is more willing to let fighters get the damage”. (In reference to the Song’s and Gregory’s cut)Come on DC! It’s a hard decision for us every time and someone will always criticize no matter what the decision is!😷#ufcvegas60

During the second round of the UFC Vegas 60 broadcast, Cormier discussed Song Yadong's nasty gash over his eyebrow, stating:

"The doctors let the last fight - they let Rodrigues continue so you gotta imagine this doctor is more willing to let fighters go through the damage, but that one's in a bad spot because the cut, the blood, is rolling down into the eye."

While the doctor didn't stop the fight after the second round and allowed Song Yadong to continue, they ended up calling the fight following the fourth round. Despite receiving a nasty cut in the second round, two of the three judges had Yadong winning that round and tied on the scorecard. Following that round, Yadong was unable to win a round on any of the three judges' scorecards.

Yadong shared that he was unable to see following the cut, so it is no surprise that his output slowed significantly.

Song Yadong @SongYadongLFG #UFCVegas60 So basically couldn’t see anything after the cut. Props to @corysandhagen land that elbow. It wasn’t my night but a good fight. I will be back soon. @ufc So basically couldn’t see anything after the cut. Props to @corysandhagen land that elbow. It wasn’t my night but a good fight. I will be back soon. @ufc #UFCVegas60

Daniel Cormier recently issued a challenge to UFC fans

Daniel Cormier is a former double champ and UFC Hall of Famer who now works as a mixed martial arts analyst. He recently issued a challenge to fans who were criticizing Khamzat Chimaev following the No.3-ranked welterweight missing weight at UFC 279.

While speaking on his podcast, 3 Rounds with DC, Cormier shared how difficult it can be to cut weight, and concluded by challenging fans to participate in a weight cut, stating:

"I challenge you - lose some weight, do a weigh in, and then in the comments, tell me how the experience went because it is very hard."

Daniel Cormier's challenge to fans is interesting because he wants those criticizing Khamzat Chimaev to understand just how difficult it can be to cut weight while preparing for a fight.

Chimaev's inability to cut weight forced the main card to be reshuffled and drew the ire of MMA fans. His team has already shared that he is likely to compete at middleweight in his next fight.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Spoke to Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael this morning, he told me his guess is their next fight is at middleweight at the end of the year. Also described everything that happened during weight cut. Said it was his decision to stop the cut, not physicians. Spoke to Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael this morning, he told me his guess is their next fight is at middleweight at the end of the year. Also described everything that happened during weight cut. Said it was his decision to stop the cut, not physicians.

Watch Daniel Cormier's full comments on the journey of cutting weight below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far