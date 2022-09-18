"Dude is a legend for not stopping these last two bouts" - Fans divided in opinions after doctor allows two UFC Vegas 60 fights to continue despite nasty cuts 

It would be fair to say that the UFC Vegas 60 card was not for the weak-hearted. The two fights at the top of the fight card witnessed some gruesome cuts.

In the co-main event, Gregory Rodrigues suffered a nasty cut to his face in his fight against Chidi Njokuani. But the Brazilian bounced back and scored an impressive TKO victory against Njokuani in the second round.

The injury suffered by Song Yadong in the main event was equally brutal. In his fight against Cory Sandhagen, 'The Kung Fu Monkey' suffered a gnarly cut above his eye. The cut kept getting worse as the fight progressed, and the contest was ultimately stopped after the fourth round. Sandhagen got his hand raised by TKO via doctor stoppage.

MMA fans on Twitter were divided as to whether the two fights should have been stopped or not. @BenHilly94 praised the medical official present at the scene for not stopping the fight.

"Can we get this doctor at every event. Dude is a legend for not stopping these last two bouts."

Ben Hill @BenHilly94 @ufc Can we get this doctor at every event. Dude is a legend for not stopping these last two bouts

@CHIEF_OGBO accused the doctor of not caring about the well-being of the fighters.

Josh Ogboenyiya @CHIEF_OGBO @k_huynh94 @espnmma @ufc This doctor don't give a damn. I thought they would have stopped the last fight. Both the cuts have been horrible

Another commenter was shocked that the doctor let the fight go on despite the gruesome injury suffered by Rodrigues.

"So while Iowa was in a weather delay I watched a UFC FIGHT where a guy had a cut between his eyes where you could see his skull and a doctor looked at it AND LET HIM FIGHT MORE WHAT IS THIS WORLD."

JebusHChrist @JebusHChrist So while Iowa was in a weather delay I watched a UFC FIGHT where a guy had a cut between his eyes where you could see his skull and a doctor looked at it AND LET HIM FIGHT MORE WHAT IS THIS WORLD

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey The doctor losing his medical license to give UFC fans a banger:

Gugabe @Gugabed The UFC needs to sort out the doctors.



The amount of times it lands as this ridiculous ping-pong of the Doctor trying to chuck the burden of stopping the fight onto the ref and vice-versa.

Andy Savage ⚡️ @AndyTheSavage24 Fans: I wouldn't be mad if they stopped it because of the cut.



UFC Doctor: Hes still breathing, looks good to me



The cut:

Stephen Combs @Coralskipper I can't justify the PPV, so I'm watching UFC. The doctor will not stop the fight until someone has bled to death. I appreciate it.

Kaitlan Brantley @KaitlanBrantley What kind of quack doctor would still let Gregory Rodrigues fight right now? #UFC but!! He wins the fight!

UFC Vegas 60 main event was a majority draw going into the fifth round

The bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong was a razor-close affair. After four rounds, two of the three judges had it 38-38, with Yadong winning the first two rounds. The third judge had scored the fight 39-37 in favor of Sandhagen as he scored only the first round in favor of 'The Kung Fu Monkey'.

So, if the fight had continued, the fifth round could have potentially become the deciding factor in determining the winner of the fight.

Sandhagen has now broken his two-fight skid in the UFC with the win. A few more victories and 'The Sadnaman' could put himself back in the conversation for a shot at UFC gold.

