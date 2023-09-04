Dr. David Abbasi sides with Pat Barry's corner advice as he breaks down Rose Namajunas' broken finger

Rose Namajunas return to the octagon for the first time since May 2022 and not only suffered a tough loss, but also a gruesome injury.

Namajunas broke her pinky finger in the very first round of her UFC flyweight debut against No.3-ranked contender Manon Fiorot. After reporting it to her partner and coach, Pat Barry, she was told to carry on and fight through the pain.

Orthopedic surgeon and ringside physician Dr. David Abbasi gave his take on the situation. He maintained that Pat Barry was not wrong to not want to stop the fight, but described that it would still be a painful ordeal for the fighter:

“So you could overhear Rose [Namajunas] talking to Pat Barry and telling him at the end of round one that she broke her finger and he says back to her, ‘You don’t need a finger.’ Well, as a ringside physician, what I would let you guys know is, we actually wouldn’t probably stop the fight for something like this. We can actually see injuries that are far worse like broken ulnas from kicks or broken metacarpals, which would be a little higher. That would actually affect the punch."

Abbasi also stated that the broken little finger would not affect a punch:

"This would not affect the punch as much as something like a metacarpal fracture or an ulna fracture. So this would not be enough damage for a doctor to per se, stop a fight. So, I guess Pat Barry was kinda right but easy for us to say on the sidelines. I’m sure this was incredibly painful. All the best to Rose!”

Pros and fans react to Rose Namajunas' broken finger, call for her to break ties with Pat Barry

Fans and professional fighters alike were furious with Pat Barry's decision to push Rose Namajunas for the rest of the fight despite a broken finger.

Former UFC welterweight Alan Jouban said that he would have prioritized getting a potentially dislocated finger checked:

"I like the mindset in Roses corner. BUT, if the finger is possibly dislocated, I would have rather seen the issue addressed real quick then back to forget about the pain mentality."

A fan wrote that Rose Namajunas needs to dissociate with Pat Barry, who has faced accusations of allegedly grooming 'Thug Rose' when she was a minor:

“Rose needs to get rid of P*do Pat”

