‘Drake bringing like 400 bit*hes to the house’ - Israel Adesanya spills on epic night of partying with NBA star Lebron James and Drake at OVO Fest 

Israel Adesanya has cemented himself as one of mixed martial arts' biggest stars and with that level of stardom comes perks. The UFC middleweight champion took time to detail what it was like partying with global celebrities like Drake and LeBron James during an epic night at OVO Fest.

'The Last Stylebender' is an incredible kickboxer whose technical and calculated approach—alongside his sneaky knockout power—makes it tough for everybody he faces. Throughout his combat sports career of over 100 fights, his most important arguably came last time out in his MMA rematch against Alex Pereira.

During a sit-down with comedian Andrew Schulz on the Flagrant podcast, Israel Adesanya explained his wild night with '400 bit*hes' at Drake's OVO party which featured huge musicians and athletes like LeBron James.

"I went to OVO Fest right, at the party, at the estate, the embassy. I don't follow basketball, so there's all these big-time basketball players that was there. That was the place I met LeBron and I saw Draymond [Green] in the corner in his seat... I think his name is YK Osiris, he was like, 'Yo, Drake bringing like 400 bit*hes to the house.'... They meet at a parking lot, they park there and then they get in the busses and the busses drive to the estate or the embassy... LeBron was cool 'cause he didn't have to say what's up but he saw me, pulled up and we talked for like a minute."

Since Conor McGregor, the biggest star to emerge from the sport is arguably Israel Adesanya. Check out what the superstar had to say about his OVO Fest party with Drake in the video below.

Did Drake win money betting on Israel Adesanya?

Drake can often be found betting on sporting events and seems to favor wagering on high-profile matchups in the UFC.

Back in November last year, the Candian lost millions betting on Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira, when the Brazilian scored a TKO victory over the star. This wasn't the first time he had bet on the Nigerian, as the rapper previously won money following 'Izzy's' win over Jared Cannonier.

Earlier this year, Drake decided to run the same bet back, opting for Adesanya to beat 'Poatan' in their rematch, which ultimately earned him a massive $2.7 million in winnings.

Image credit: @champagnepapi on Instagram

