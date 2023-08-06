Drake Curse strikes Nate Diaz as he becomes the fourth UFC alum to fall against Jake Paul 

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz met in a boxing clash scheduled for ten rounds at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday. Paul looked to bounce back from his first professional loss against Tommy Fury while Diaz made his pro boxing debut.

'The Problem Child' came out strong in the opening frame, launching a barrage of punches that resulted in some evident redness near Diaz's eyes. However, the former UFC lightweight improvised in the second round, rushing in with a high guard to close the distance with his opponent.

While Diaz stopped taking punishment, he wasn't able to land much damage in rounds 2 and 3. The Stockton native came back really strong in round 4, really pouring it on Paul who covered up and was on the retreat for the most part.

'The Problem Child' showed better footwork in round 5, making it difficult for Diaz to rush into him with raised hands. As Diaz tried to lunge in, Paul floored him with a check left to score the lone knockdown of the fight.

Nate Diaz trying to close the distance and ending up taking clean shots was the story of the next two rounds as well.

The former UFC star, who is known for his gas tank, showed some glimpses of past durability as he started landing clean in the eighth round. While Diaz had 'The Problem Child' on the retreat, the Stockton native also appeared to be significantly interested in showboating and playing to the crowd.

♛𝓒𝓪𝓶𝓕𝓛♛ @CamCWFL pic.twitter.com/ZDUiLaomtv Nate Diaz throws a headlock on Jake Paul at the end of the final round

Jake Paul once again turned the tide in the final round to earn a dominant 98-93 unanimous decision win across all scorecards.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints



(via @DAZNBoxing)



pic.twitter.com/Wa06LxCvDz twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jake Paul wins over Nate Diaz by UNANIMOUS decision(via @DAZNBoxing)

Drake curse strikes Nate Diaz in loss to Jake Paul

The infamous Drake curse started when the rapper's home basketball team Toronto Raptors made him their global ambassador. The curse has since struck several notable athletes including Conor McGregor in his UFC 229 loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nate Diaz is seemingly the latest victim of this curse as he becomes the fourth UFC fighter to fall to Jake Paul. Drake had bet $250,000 on Diaz for a payout of $1,000,000.

Former UFC stars Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren have all lost boxing matches against Jake Paul in the past.

Catch the live action of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Main Card live now