Drake just bet $850K for Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul - Here's who the "curse" might hit

Canadian musical artist Drake recently bet $850k on the highly anticipated matchup between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul.

Danis and Paul are set to square off inside the boxing ring later this weekend on 14 October at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Going into the fight, 'Maverick' has emerged as a massive favorite because of the former Bellator fighter's lack of expertise in striking.

Moreover, people are backing Logan Paul even more after Dillon Danis made things personal by involving Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal. The same seems to be the notion of Drake who took to Instagram to reveal that he has placed a bet on 'Maverick' to win his bout against 'El Jefe' by KO.

While suggesting that one should never bet against "personal vendetta", Drake said:

"Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores @stake @loganpaul"

Reacting to Drake betting against him, Dillon Danis took to Twitter to post a picture of him with the Canadian musical artist and said:

"850 on my head is disrespect"

It is worth noting that the Canadian musical artist is rather infamous for his "Drake curse", a phenomenon in which sporting stars and teams experience a significant downturn in their fortunes after interacting with or being backed by him. That said, it remains to be seen if Logan Paul will suffer the same fate or if he can come out victorious on October 14.

Logan Paul will fight Dillon Danis despite suffering a cut on his face

Ahead of their fight this weekend, Paul and Danis sat down for the final press conference. As one would expect, the two exchanged nasty insults throughout and stood up to have a face-off.

However, the attempted face-off ended up costing Logan Paul a cut on his face just two days prior to his fight. As the two stood up, Paul threw a bottle at Danis and the former Bellator fighter proceeded to strike 'Maverick' with a microphone.

While Logan Paul was seen leaving the stage with blood on his face, he has since made it clear that the fight is still on. He took to Twitter to settle the speculations surrounding a potential cancellation of the fight and said:

"Dillon can't escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher."

