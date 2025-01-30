Drex Zamboanga says sister Denice Zamboanga ‘is deserving’ for next title shot against Stamp Fairtex

Denice Zamboanga's brother, Drex Zamboanga, talked about why 'The Menace' should be next to fight Stamp Fairtex.

On January 10, Zamboanga fought Alyona Rassohyna to determine the interim women's atomweight MMA champion. The Filipino superstar capitalized on the opportunity by knocking out Rassohyna in the second round, creating the need for a unification title bout against Stamp.

During an interview with ABS-CBN Sports, Drex Zamboanga, Denice's brother, had this to say about why the women's atomweight unification world title fight should be booked next by ONE Championship:

"Based on her last performance, I believe she is the next in line and deserving of that fight against Stamp. At the same time, they both know how the other moves because they trained together before in Thailand."

Denice Zamboanga was initially supposed to challenge Stamp Fairtex for the undisputed women's atomweight MMA world title in June 2024. Unfortunately, Stamp suffered a torn meniscus while training, forcing her to pull out of the matchup and remain sidelined for the rest of the calendar year.

Watch Drex's previously mentioned comments to ABS-CBN Sports in the video below:

Denice Zamboanga's run in ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga started her ONE Championship tenure in December 2019, securing three consecutive wins to put the women's MMA divisions on notice.

Between September 2021 and March 2022, Zamboanga's momentum was halted due to back-to-back losses against Ham Seo Hee.

Zamboanga has since established a four-fight winning streak against Lin Heqin (split decision), Julie Mazabarba (unanimous decision), Noelle Grandjean (unanimous decision), and Alyona Rassohyna (second-round knockout).

Zamboanga also showcased her ability to overcome adversity by remaining active after Stamp Fairtex's injury. 'The Menace' defeated Grandjean and Rassohyna to further prove she's deserving of an undisputed title shot.

Zamboanga's recent run has been impressive, but she must overcome the ultimate challenge of defeating her close friend and former training partner, Stamp Fairtex.

Before suffering her injury, Stamp Fairtex was riding a massive wave if momentum due to consecutive wins against Supergirl (split decision in kickboxing), Alyse Anderson (second-round knockout in MMA), and Ham Seo Hee (third-round knockout in MMA).

Following her extended recovery, Stamp plans to pick up where she left off by taking out Zamboanga in the near future.

