Drian Francisco promises bloody match between student Xiong Jing Nan and Wondergirl at ONE Fight Night 14

Xiong Jing Nan’s boxing coach Drian Francisco isn’t one to predict how his student will take the win over Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in Singapore.

Francisco, however, expects the match to turn into one electrifying affair.

Xiong, the reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion, will face ‘Wondergirl’ in a special rules striking match in one of the headlining bouts of ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Francisco said he can’t exactly say if Xiong will take the knockout win or a decision. What he can predict, though, is a one-sided win for his student.

Francisco said:

“What I can promise here, what I can predict is that this will be a great fight, an exciting fight. It will be a bloody fight, that’s my prediction. But I can’t predict if Jing Nan will win by knockout or if we will win by points. My prediction is we will win, and I’m confident we will win.”

Xiong is one of the most dangerous boxers in ONE Championship and she’s used those hammers to carve a brilliant 9-1 record in the promotion.

The strawweight queen has four knockouts to her name with April Osenio, Tiffany Teo, Samara Santos, and ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee all falling to her dynamite punches.

Xiong is also coming off a unanimous decision win over Lee to retain the ONE women’s strawweight world championship at ONE on Prime Video 2 in September 2022.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.