Xiong Jing Nan breaks down Stamp vs. Ham world title clash: “Catching opportunities is very important”

ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan is excited to see how things play out in the ONE Fight Night 14 headliner between Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex and South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee.

This Friday night, fans inside Singapore Indoor Stadium will be treated to a can’t-miss main event as Stamp looks to etch her name in the history books by capturing the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title and becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion. To do that, she’ll have to go through streaking standout Ham Seo Hee who brings with her a ton of experience competing on the global stage.

Also competing at the event, Xiong Jing Nan sat down with ONE Championship to share her thoughts on the highly anticipated atomweight clash.

“It will be an exciting and interesting event. Both of them have their own styles, and I would say it will be 50-50,” Xiong said. “Catching opportunities is very important in this game.”

Expand Tweet

Before Stamp Fairtex and Ham See Heo step inside the circle, fans will witness the return of Xiong Jing Nan as she competes in a first-ever special rules striking bout with fast-rising Thai star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak. ‘The Panda’ last competed in September, securing a win over atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee via unanimous decision to close out their iconic trilogy.

Also featuring on the card are two women’s world title matches as strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell defends her world title against reigning atomweight Muay Thai world titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, and the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion will be crowned as Danielle Kelly faces Jessa Khan.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.