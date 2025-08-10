Dricus du Plessis addresses criticism about his unorthodox style ahead of UFC 319: "I’m not there to look pretty"

Dricus du Plessis is set to face Khamzat Chimaev in his third title defense at UFC 319 on Aug. 16. Ahead of the bout, du Plessis addressed the criticism surrounding his fighting style.
'Stillknocks' has an unblemished record of 9-0 in the UFC and has defeated several veterans on his path to becoming the middleweight champion. Amid the success, he has often faced scrutiny for his unorthodox fighting style.
In the UFC 319 Countdown video, the South African reflected on his unique fighting approach, saying:
"My fighting style, I would describe that as very effective. If you look at how the Russians fight, how the Americans fight, how the Brazilians fight, these big fighting nations. It's very similar in style. I believe that in me, we are seeing the first out of South Africa on this level. The South African style of fighting of going let's go for it, full speed."
He added:
"Even though so many people almost looking down at it and saying that's a terrible way to fight... I'm not there to look pretty when I fight. I'm there to fight and win at all costs. I'm there to try and kill in front of me because I train that way. I can fight like a crazy person because I train like a crazy person."
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (5:54):
Khamzat Chimaev's coach explains not focusing on Dricus du Plessis' unorthodox fighting style
Khamzat Chimaev, who holds an unbeaten UFC record of 8-0, is coming off a first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker. UFC 319 presents the Chechen-born fighter with his first opportunity to compete for UFC gold.
In a recent media scrum, Chimaev's coach, Joakim Karlsson, reflected on his pupil's preparation for the title fight:
"Training? No problem. Go hard. Go home, take a good rest. Come back for the second session and really go hard [again]. Have food by the plans. Weight is going good. No injuries, no nothing. So, I can't complain."
When asked whether they are preparing any plans to counter du Plessis' fighting style, he said:
"We don't think of that so much. We think about what Khamzat can do. It doesn't matter how [du Plessis] fights. We don't care. We do it our own way."