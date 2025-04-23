Dricus du Plessis defended by Daniel Cormier, calls rumored interim title plans "unjust"

Dricus du Plessis returned to the octagon in February as he defeated Sean Strickland via unanimous decision at UFC 312 to defend his middleweight title for the second time. While he appeared in line to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 317 during International Fight Week this summer, that bout is seemingly no longer on the table after 'Stillknocks' suffered an injury.

Ad

There have been reports that 'Borz' could instead face Caio Borralho for the interim middleweight title. Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the rumors that there could be a second title in the division, defending du Plessis. Speaking on his self-titled YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

"Had this happened ten years ago, Dricus du Plessis gets hurt after fighting Sean Strickland only a couple of months ago... He fought him in February - he gets hurt, nobody would have said anything. There would not have been a whisper about an interim championship but because interim titles are easier to access today than they were before, everybody calls for it."

Ad

Trending

Cormier added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I got a problem with it, though. There's no reason for an interim championship fight. I'm just going to put it out there. If there's an interim title fight, being that Dricus just fought very recently, it would be, in my opinion, one of the most unjust interim titles made in recent UFC history... Dricus fought two months ago. Two months ago. So, to make an interim title, I think is just unfair."

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's full comments on Dricus du Plessis below (1:29):

Ad

Cormier added that du Plessis has been active, fighting five times over the past two years. It is unclear if the UFC plans to do an interim title bout as 'Stillknocks' recovers from his injury.

How long will Dricus du Plessis be sidelined?

While reports surfaced that Dricus du Plessis is sidelined with an injury, there weren't many details about the extent of the injury or how long he will be sidelined. Caio Borralho recently revealed that he heard the middleweight champion suffered a broken shin that will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Ad

MMA X account @realkevink shared the news, posting:

"🚨BIG NEWS🚨 Caio Borralho says he Heard Dricus du Plessis may have a broken shin from training low kicks and could be out for 7 Months 😳 “The Natural” mentions he doesn’t know for sure Caio mentions Chimaev Fight will only happen with Interim belt on the line Per @AgFight".

Ad

Check out the post from @realkevink below:

Expand Tweet

While du Plessis appeared in line to return this summer, his injury could keep him out until 2026 - if what Borralho heard is indeed true. The length of his absence could play a factor in whether or not the promotion decides to hold an interim middleweight title bout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.