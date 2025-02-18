Dricus du Plessis delivers savage retort to Belal Muhammad's "sucks" taunt: "He's definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights"

Dricus du Plessis recently delivered a savage retort after Belal Muhammad taunted him on social media and expressed interest in moving up to 185-pounds. He noted that the welterweight champion was out of line with his comments and took aim at his performances.

The reigning middleweight champion is coming off his most recent title defense, in which he earned a unanimous decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 312. 'Remember The Name' decided to take a shot at both competitors by saying that perhaps he should move up to 185-pounds because of how easy the division is, after watching du Plessis vs. Strickland.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Du Plessis sounded off on 'Remember The Name' and diminished his abilities by referencing his current title reign. 'Stillknocks' mentioned that Muhammad has yet to defend his title and noted that the UFC would never offer him an opportunity to move up and skip the line at 185-pounds:

"Belal Muhammad probably doesn't even remember the way he fights...I like how he acts as if he has a choice to ever go up to 185 [pounds]. The UFC will never let him...The UFC doesn't even like Belal Muhammad. So what makes him think that? He hasn't even defended his belt once. He's definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Dricus du Plessis says he has no interest in fighting Belal Muhammad

In addition to responding to Belal Muhammad's taunts on social media, Dricus du Plessis dismissed the idea of a potential bout against the welterweight champion.

During the aforementioned clip, du Plessis mentioned that a bout against Muhammad wouldn't be a fair fight and believes he would defeat him with ease:

"No [I'm not interested]...If I fought Belal Muhammad, it would be unfair...Have you seen the size of the man? What is he gonna do?...He's the smallest. I couldn't believe that he's a 170 [pounder] when I saw him. I couldn't believe that he fights at 170 [pounds]."

Check out the full episode featuring Dricus du Plessis below:

