Dricus du Plessis drops four-word comment on fiancee Vasti Spiller's poolside snap in golden swimsuit

Dricus du Plessis recently reacted to fiancée Vasti Spiller’s glamorous poolside appearance. Although du Plessis typically keeps his personal life private, after he became the UFC middleweight champion, his partner also started attracting increased attention from fans and media.

Last week, Spiller posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot from her photoshoot in Zambia, showcasing her look in a golden swimsuit.

'Stillknocks' expressed his admiration by leaving a heartfelt comment on her post:

"Sjo jou lekker ding."

The 31-year-old South African's comment, written in Afrikaans, roughly translates to "Wow, you gorgeous thing!" or "Damn, you look amazing!" in English.

Check out Dricus du Plessis's comment below:

du Plessis' comment on Vasti Spiller's Instagram post.

Spiller is a professional fashion model, social media influencer, and the owner of Baruch Photography, a company that specializes in wedding photography, as noted on her Instagram page.

Much like her partner, she has a strong connection to combat sports and offers boxing coaching at CIT Gym, the same facility where du Plessis has trained throughout his professional MMA career. The couple got engaged in January when 'Stillknocks' popped the question to Spiller.

Du Plessis last competed at UFC 312 in February, where he successfully defended his 185-pound title in a rematch against Sean Strickland, securing a dominant unanimous decision victory.

When Dricus du Plessis brought up his partner to dispel speculation about his sexual orientation

Dricus du Plessis and his coach, Morne Visser, have frequently shared a celebratory kiss inside the octagon, a gesture that has been mocked by many. However, 'Stillknocks' has remained indifferent to the criticism.

When Sean Strickland attempted to mock him by labeling him homosexual for the act during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference in December 2023, the reigning middleweight champion appeared slightly frustrated by the remark.

During the UFC 297 media day, 'Stillknocks' addressed questions regarding speculation about his sexuality. In response, he dismissed the narrative by highlighting the presence of his fiancée, Vasti Spiller, in his life:

"There's nothing you can say that has any effect on me, like go crazy. You are talking about me kissing other dudes? I have more photos. I have posted them online. I don't care. Do you think I care? I'm completely comfortable with my sexuality. Have you seen my girl? So I don't care about that. I'm going to keep kissing my coach, kissing my dad, kissing my brothers. So what?"

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (14:52):

