"How beautiful and romantic" - MMA X explodes as Dricus du Plessis proposes to girlfriend during birthday party

Fans reacted to UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis proposing to his girlfriend.

On Feb. 8, Du Plessis looks to extend his middleweight title reign in a rematch against Sean Strickland. 'Stillknocks' has been working hard to prepare for the UFC 312 main event before recently taking some time to create a special moment in his life outside of fighting.

On Jan. 14, Du Plessis celebrated his 31st birthday with friends and family. The South African MMA world champion was joined on a stage by his girlfriend, Vasti Spiller before he surprisingly dropped down to a knee and proposed.

The video of Du Plessis' proposal surfaced on X, leading to the following fan reactions:

"His script writers just keep letting bro win….."

"How beautiful and romantic"

"Congratulations @dricusduplessis !! stay focused though, you have a manchild and a Chechen to beat."

"If he uses his wedding vows to cook the whole middleweight and light heavyweight divisions he'll achieve instant GOAT status."

"aye nice! congrats @dricusduplessis"

Watch Dricus du Plessis propose to his girlfriend below:

Dricus du Plessis explains why he's fighting Sean Strickland instead of Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis dethroned Sean Strickland of the UFC middleweight title in January 2024. Seven months later, 'Stillknocks' defended his throne for the first time, defeating the legendary Israel Adesanya by fourth-round submission.

Following his first defense, Du Plessis voiced his interest in fighting the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. Instead, the UFC awarded Strickland with a rematch for the UFC 312 main event.

During an interview with 'mainevent,' Du Plessis had this to say about not receiving his desired matchup against Chimaev:

"It was on the table, for sure. We talked about it but it wasn't from my side, or, from his side where the fight didn't happen. I think there were some issues with the UFC and Khamzat. I'm not sure. And the timing, I think the timing also played a big role. But there were conversations and I said that's the fight I want. Let's do it and they couldn't make it happen. So, Strickland is the fight they did."

Strickland has fought once since losing against du Plessis, a split decision win against Paulo Costa in June 2024. The controversial middleweight now looks to further etch his name into promotional history by becoming a 2x UFC world champion.

Watch Du Plessis' comments starting at 1:54 below:

