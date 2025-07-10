Dricus du Plessis' fiancée posts heartwarming anniversary message for the UFC champion, fans react: "Match made in heaven"

Combat sports fans worldwide have taken notice of Dricus du Plessis' fiancée's touching message to celebrate their anniversary. Many loved her gesture as they extended best wishes for their happy relationship.

Du Plessis' fiancée Vasti Spiller, recently shared a montage of their personal moments on Instagram to honor their anniversary. She wrote:

''No matter where my life takes me or yours takes you, I will always love you. Happy Anniversary my (almost) husband''

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Match made in heaven''

Another stated:

''Happy anniversary to the most incredible couple, wishing you both many happy years filled with endless love and memories''

Other fans wrote:

''You guys are super cute! Happy Anniversary, such a beautiful example of a love that is bound by our Lord! You are my favorite couple! Stay blessed. Mark. 10:9''

''The best striker at CIT & the Greatest Fighter in the World, Happy Anniversary''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @vasti_spiller on Instagram]

Du Plessis and Spiller, who reportedly began dating in 2023, became engaged earlier this year when the South African proposed to her at his 31st birthday celebrations on Jan. 14.

As for the MMA scene, 'Stilknocks' (23-2) is the UFC's reigning middleweight kingpin and is yet to suffer defeat inside the octagon. He dethroned then-champion Sean Strickland at UFC 297 and successfully defended his belt twice, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312.

Du Plessis will now face undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

When Dricus du Plessis' fiancée conveyed her feelings about seeing him fight

Dricus du Plessis' fiancée Vasti Spiller resorted to Instagram and posted a get ready with me (Grwm) clip ahead of the Sean Strickland rematch at UFC 312 earlier this year.

In the caption, Spiller shared his thoughts on watching du Plessis compete, writing:

''Getting ready to go watch your man fight is weird. It’s this feeling of going to watch the same movie, but you forgot the ending. You feel fear, but mostly you finally understand the meaning of hope. It’s exciting, but you can’t wait for it to be over. “I’ll stand by you” has a new meaning since I fell in love with you. Thank you for every brand from South Africa for making me feel beautiful standing next to the man I love.''

Check out the post below:

